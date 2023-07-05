BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County is encouraging all job seekers to attend the inaugural Public Safety Career Expo.

The event will be held on Saturday, July 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kern County Administrative Center located at 1115 Truxtun Ave. in Bakersfield.

Kern County Fire, Kern County Probation, and the Kern County Sheriff’s Office will be onsite to educate interested applicants about various open positions within their departments, according to a release. Kern County Human Resources will also be assisting candidates with job testing and the application process.

The release said people interested in working for the Sheriff’s Office will be able test for Deputy Sheriff Trainee or Detentions Deputy Sheriff at 10 a.m. on the 3rd floor of the Kern County Administrative Center.

In addition to sworn positions, all departments will be hiring for support staff vacancies, the release said.

To see all currently open positions, visit the Kern County careers website.