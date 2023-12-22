BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The latest unemployment numbers for Kern County show a sharp rise in job loss compared to the same time last year.

According to data from the California Labor Market, the unemployment rate in Kern County was 7.8% in November 2023, up from a year ago at 6.4%. The findings show 200 jobs were lost in mining, logging and construction.

Two-hundred jobs were lost from finance firms and insurance companies, and another 100 jobs were lost from real estate, rental and leasing jobs.

The local farm industry shed 3,400 jobs from October 2023 to November 2023, a trend the state labor market says happens every season.

Overall, The unemployment rate in California was 4.9% in November 2023, more than a percent higher than the national average at 3.5%.