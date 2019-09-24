Job Fest Kern to host job fair Oct. 2

Tejon Ranch is hiring with a job fair coming up next week.

The Tejon Ranch Commerce Center will host Job Fest Kern on Wednesday, Oct. 2.

Major distribution companies like Catepillar and Dollar General will be at the fair, plus local businesses are hiring as well.

The fair is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Petro Shopping Center on Dennis McCarthy Drive.

The next day, Oct. 3, Job Fest Kern is hosting a medical career and resource fair.

The career and resource fair is from 9 a.m. to noon at the Ag Pavillion at 3300 E. Belle Terrace. The fair will host medical employers like Kern Medical, Omni Health and Bakersfield Family Medical Center.

You can find more information on the Medical Career and Resource Fair in the flyer.Download

For more information on those events, you can follow Job Fest Kern County on Facebook.

