Job fair for teens and young adults scheduled for Wednesday in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Teens and young adults looking for work as summer approaches can get some pointers and a start on their search at Wednesday's Summer Youth Employment Connection Conference & Job Fair.

The event, held by America's Job Center of California, will include multiple speakers and topics such as the secrets of successful employed youth, effective strategies to overcome adversity and youth mentoring.

The conference is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with the job fair taking place from 1 to 5 p.m. It's being held at the Bakersfield Marriott at 805 Truxtun Ave.