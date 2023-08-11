BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield is hosting its 2023 job fair in downtown Bakersfield this month.

City officials say prospective candidates will have the opportunity to apply and learn about up to 200 open positions in the city.

The job fair is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mechanics Bank Arena on Truxtun Avenue.

Prospective candidates will be able to speak to representatives from city departments such as city fire, finance, human resources, public works, water resources, police and more.

Full-time and part-time job opportunities will be available to apply to, according to city officials.

City officials say about 500 job seekers attended the 2022 city job fair at the Bakersfield Community House on R Street.

Job candidates are asked to bring their résumés.