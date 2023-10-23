BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The stand-up comedian Joy Koy is set to come to the Mechanics Bank Arena in March 2024 as part of the Jo Koy World Tour.

According to organizers, the performance is set for March 29, 2024, and tickets go on sale this week.

Officials say Koy has four highly-rated stand-up specials on Netflix and Comedy Central.

Koy is featured in the Universal Picture film Easter Sunday, which is set around a family gathering to celebrate easter Sunday.

The Jo Koy World Tour is set to have all new material.

The venue presale starts Wednesday, Oct. 25 at noon with the password COMEDY and tickets go on sale Thursday, Oct. 26 at noon on the AXS website.