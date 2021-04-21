J&M’s Bar and Grill shut due to roach infestation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Rosedale restaurant J&M’s Bar and Grill was closed by health inspectors Tuesday after live roaches were found on a prep sink, in a juice holder inside an ice bin and on plumbing pipes, shelving and floors, according to a report.

“Facility remained in operation during active vermin infestation,” Kern County Public Health Services Department inspectors wrote. “Operator/employee failed to recognize the health risk associated with cockroaches in a food facility.”

The restaurant received a failing score of 60 percent, the report says.