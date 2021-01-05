JJ’s Legacy hosts March 13 KGET broadcast to raise money for donor recipients

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — JJ’s Legacy will host KGET’s March 13 broadcast from 7 to 8 p.m. with all funds raised going toward donor recipients in Kern County in need of assistance.

Two days after the broadcast, the annual JJ’s Legacy Gala and Golf Tournament will take place in modified form at Seven Oaks Country Club because of the pandemic.

“With the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, we had to develop an entirely different plan for our annual event,” said Lori Malkin, founder of JJ’s Legacy. “For the Live Television Broadcast, we are excited to share our past, present, and future vision with the theme, ‘JJ Legacy’s Journey.’ Make sure to mark your calendars, tune in to KGET on March 13, and play golf with us on March 15.”

During the March 13 event, individuals and corporations making financial contributions to Fund-A-Need will be recognized on air for their support. There will also be an online auction filled with items to bid on from March 9 through March 16.