BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — JJ’s Legacy hosted its gala fundraiser Saturday bringing awareness and education about the importance of organ, eye and tissue donation.

It was sold out at the Seven Oaks Country Club in southwest Bakersfield. The event included a live and silent auction and after party dancing.

“We support our recipients that have had a life-saving transplant with grants, food and gas cards and so we try to take care of that whole community who donate life,” JJ’s Legacy founder Lori Malkin said.

You can learn more about JJ’s Legacy at their website.