BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield community honored a woman who even after death continues to help people and save lives by being an organ donor.

Manuela “Nellie” Bolanos was a wife, mother, and grandmother of 14. She was also a breast cancer survivor and participated every year in Relay for Life’s survivor’s lap. However, she passed away unexpectedly in 2016 but the day before she passed away, Nellie made the decision to be an organ donor.

“For my family we came here to honor my mom and her wonderful selfless gift of donation,” Nellie’s daughter Diane Bolanos said. “She donated her corneas and her tissue. Although we’re here to honor my mom we’re also here to help spread the word about organ donation.”

Because of that choice, her tissue and corneas are now helping more than 75 people be able to see. Nellie’s family honored her, they shared emotional memories and put the final touches on her florograph — a picture made of flowers and other plants.

“It’s a part of the grief process as well as it is as part of the healing process,” Lisa Jacoby the director of mission integration said. “Their loved one is still here a part of that life giving source.”

Nellie’s florograph will join dozens of others on the Donate Life Rose Parade Float which aims to honor deceased donors in the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena on Jan. 2.

“They had over 30 people here today that were able to give their love to each other and share and you don’t forget who she was and what she did,” Lori Malkin the founder of JJ’s Legacy said. “It’s a way for them to have the ability to make memories and making new memories after losing a loved one.”

JJ’s Legacy, a local nonprofit with the goal to educate people about becoming registered organ donors, helped get Nellie this recognition. This will be the 12th time JJ’s Legacy has a recognized donor florograph in the parade.