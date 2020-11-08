JJ’s Legacy, Dignity Health name 2021 Legacy of Humankindness Award winner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On Saturday, JJ’s Legacy and Dignity Health Mercy and Memorial Hospitals announced the winner of the 2021 Legacy of Humankindness Award and Donate Life floragraph honoree.

Chantal Yvette Martinez-Murray was named the 2021 honoree. She died on Jan. 23, 2017, donating both of her kidneys, tissues, liver, lungs and heart. Donate Life will display a floral sculpture that will include Chantal’s floragraph in Pasadena on Jan.1 to inspire communities on the importance of organ donation.

“We feel that human kindness as our mission is heavily embodied in organ donation, whether it’s living or deceased, so we love honoring our organ donor family from Kern County every year,” said Memorial Hospital Chief Operating Officer Jaime Campbell.

For more information about the award and JJ’s Legacy, visit their website.