JJ’s Legacy celebrates National Donate Life Month at Fox Theater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — April is National Donate Life Month and JJ’s Legacy is encouraging residents to become organ donors.

The group took that message to the Fox Theater in Downtown Bakersfield, while celebrating with an ice cream social.

Founder Lori Malkin spoke alongside Charles Pruitt, who recieved a life-saving liver transplant.

“It’s important because one donor can save up to 8 lives with their organs and help as many as 75 or more people with their tissues,” Pruitt said.

People are wearing blue and green to raise awareness of organ donation.

You can register as an organ donor with the DMV or the JJ’s Legacy website.