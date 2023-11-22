BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Jingle Jubilee Holiday Extravaganza is set for Saturday at the Centennial Plaza in downtown Bakersfield.

Event organizers say the festivities kick-off from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 25 with the Bako Market at the Centennial Plaza in front of the Mechanics Bank Arena.

The Bako Market will feature craft, artisanal goods and treats for purchase.

Later in the evening at 6 p.m. the Bakersfield tree-lighting ceremony will take place with an appearance of Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Centennial Plaza.

After the tree lighting ceremony, the Bakersfield Condors will compete against the Coachella Valley Firebirds in the Teddy Bear Toss game, according to organizers.

Tickets are available for purchase on the AXS Website.

