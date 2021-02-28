WATCH: Jim Ranger performs 2 songs from ‘The Voice’ at New Life Church

UPDATE (11 a.m.): Jim Ranger is now performing live at New Life Church.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield’s Jim Ranger, who placed second on “The Voice” last year, will perform two songs at New Life Church this morning.

Ranger will be singing “Without You” and “Humble and Kind,” two songs he performed during his time on “The Voice.” The performance will take place in person during an 11 a.m. service at the southwest campus, located at 4201 Stine Rd.

The service will also be streamed online at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.