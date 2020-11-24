Jim Ranger receives messages of support around town as he continues on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield pastor Jim Ranger faces a fellow artist on NBC’s “The Voice” in the Knockouts tonight.

Ranger is on Team Blake and has already made it past the battle rounds. If Ranger wins, he moves on to the live shows that begin next week.

The Fox Theater posted a message on its Marquee wishing Jim Ranger the best of luck as he continues on “The Voice.” The message reads, “Listen up America. The sweet voice of Jim Ranger. Making Bakersfield Proud!”

Another message of support was spotted on Monday. A billboard from KUZZ Radio wishing Jim Ranger luck can be seen at Golden State Avenue and M Street.

Watch “The Voice” tonight and Wednesday beginning at 8 p.m. on KGET TV-17.