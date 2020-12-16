Jim Ranger places second on ‘The Voice’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield’s Jim Ranger came in at second place on Season 19 of NBC’s “The Voice.”

Out of the five final contestants, it came down to Jim Ranger and 15-year-old Carter Rubin, with Rubin and Gwen Stefani taking home the win for this season of “The Voice.”

Before the winner was announced, Ranger paid tribute to his roots by singing a hometown favorite. He sang a duet of Buck Owens’ “Streets of Bakersfield” with his coach Blake Shelton.

Congratulations to Jim Ranger for an incredible journey on “The Voice.”