(KGET) — Bakersfield pastor Jim Ranger is hoping to bring home the big win with the two songs he performs on tonight’s finale of The Voice.

The finale airs tonight on Channel 17. The winner will be announced tomorrow night, when Ranger will also perform a duet with his coach Blake Shelton.

To help Ranger win, vote on The Voice website or app. You have until 4 a.m. to cast your vote.