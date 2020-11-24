Jim Ranger advances past knockout rounds on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield pastor Jim Ranger advanced through the knockout rounds on NBC’s “The Voice” Monday night.

Ranger took on fellow Team Blake member Jus Jon in a one-on-one battle to see who advances to the live shows. Ranger sang “Humble and Kind” by Tim McGraw, while Jon sang “Finesse” by Bruno Mars. Ranger’s performance received a standing ovation from all four coaches. The musician became emotional as he dedicated the song to his children and father.

“Your performance was so great, congratulations,” Shelton said. “Obviously, you moved everybody.”

Blake Shelton eventually chose Ranger to move on as Jon was eliminated from the competition. Ranger will return to “The Voice” for the live shows, which kick off on Nov. 30. New episodes premier Monday and Tuesday on TV-17, beginning at 8 p.m.