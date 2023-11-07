BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Seven-time Grammy nominated comedian Jim Gaffigan’s “Barely Alive Tour” will be making a stop at Mechanics Bank Theater on April 4, according to a news release.

Tickets for the show range from $34.75 to $245 and go on sale Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. on AXS.com.

Gaffigan released his 10th comedy special, “Dark Pale,” this year on Amazon Prime Video. You might recognize him from his acting credits which include “Three Kings,” “Super Troopers” and “Chappaquiddick.”

He’s also known for his unique brand of humor which revolves around his observations on life.