BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — First Lady Jill Biden will be coming to Bakersfield Monday as her final stop on a three-city tour starting Friday, according to the Office of the First Lady.

Biden will arrive in Bakersfield at Meadows Field Airport at 8 a.m. and will be giving remarks at Villa La Paz in Keene in during the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ (USCIS) naturalization ceremony with USCIS Director Ur M. Jaddou in observance of César Chávez Day at 10 a.m.

The first lady will start out in Memphis, Tennessee visiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital before heading to Denver later that day for a Democratic National Committee finance event.

Saturday Biden will be giving opening remarks at the White House Initiative Latino Economic Summit Denver at the Community College of Denver. She will also be speaking at the the annual Latin American Educational Foundation gala held at the Fillmore Auditorium later that evening.