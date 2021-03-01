Jersey Mike’s Subs partnering with League of Dreams for Month of Giving fundraiser

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For the entire month of March, donations for the League of Dreams will be accepted at Jersey Mike’s Subs locations as part of its Month of Giving.

On March 31, all sales purchased the entire day will be donated to the local nonprofit, an adaptive sports league for children with disabilities. Visit the following Bakersfield locations to participate in the fundraiser:

  • 11350 Ming Ave
  • 5120 Stockdale Hwy Suite B
  • 4715 Coffee Road
  • 200 Coffee Road Suite A – 101
  • 1211 Allen Road, Suite 100
  • 6326 Ashe Rd, Suite 300 

For more information, visit jerseymikes.com/MOG.

