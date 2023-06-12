BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Delano residents will be able to grab a Big Kahuna cheesesteak starting Wednesday when Jersey Mike’s Subs opens on Woollomes Avenue near Crumbl Cookies.

A grand opening and fundraiser will take place Wednesday through Sunday to support the Delano Chamber of Commerce and Studio 661, a local dance studio. Customers with a fundraising coupon distributed through a grassroots effort before opening can make a minimum $3 contribution in exchange for a regular sub.

“We are very excited to bring Jersey Mike’s Subs to Delano,” said franchise owner Stacy Knight in a news release. “We are looking forward to being a part of such a great community and making a difference through our fundraising, community involvement and just making great subs!”

Local resident and Delano High graduate Karina Chavez is the operating partner.

The restaurant will be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily and orders can be placed through the website or Jersey Mike’s app.

The first Jersey Mike’s opened in 1956 in — you guessed it — New Jersey, and has expanded to more than 2,500 locations nationwide. The chain is known for cold subs drizzled with “the juice” — a blend of red wine vinegar and olive oil — and wide variety of cheesesteaks.