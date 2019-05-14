Jersey Mike’s Subs fundraiser for David Marcus

Jersey Mike’s Subs is holding a fundraiser today with proceeds going toward David Marcus.

He is a frequent fan in the stands at Centennial High School basketball games, some would call him a Bakersfield celebrity. He started going to games when his nieces attended the high school.

This is the fifth time Marcus has had to battle cancer.

Jersey Mike’s Subs is holding a fundraiser for him today at its 4715 Coffee Rd. Location.

If you purchase a sub between 3 p.m. And 8 p.m. 20% of the purchase will be donated in helping Marcus.