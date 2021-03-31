Jersey Mike’s Subs donating all sales to charity today as part of Day of Giving

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Jersey Mike’s Subs is holding its Day of Giving today benefiting the League of Dreams.

Today, all sales will be donated to the local nonprofit, an adaptive sports league for children with disabilities. In addition, the company is offering free delivery today through the Jersey Mike’s app.

Here are the Bakersfield locations participating in the fundraiser:

11350 Ming Ave

5120 Stockdale Hwy Suite B

4715 Coffee Road

200 Coffee Road Suite A – 101

1211 Allen Road, Suite 100

6326 Ashe Rd, Suite 300

The event is the culmination of Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving. The campaign hopes to raise a record-breaking $8 million nationwide for charities. Since Month of Giving began in 2011, Jersey Mike’s has raised more than $32 million, the company said.

For more information about the campaign, visit jerseymikes.com/MOG.