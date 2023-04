BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The chain restaurant Jersey Mike’s presented a check to the Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House Wednesday for the Month of Giving.

For the entire month of March, Jersey Mike’s collected donations and it all led up to the chain donating $56,000 to the Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House, according to organizers.

Since 2011 Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving has raised more than $60 million for local charities across the U.S.