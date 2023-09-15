BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The winner for the ‘best martini’ in town has been crowned.

17 News’ Alex Fisher and Robert Price were invited to be celebrity judges at the Taste of Downtown martini contest. The panel of judges narrowed down the entries to the top three: Eye Street Pub, Cask & Strength and Jerry’s Pizza.

Drinks were not the only highlight of the event. The night’s activities included gambling tables, small bites from participating restaurants and live music.

The winner of the best martini went to Jerry’s Pizza. If you would like try out the ‘best martini in town,’ head on down to Jerry’s located at 1817 Chester Ave.