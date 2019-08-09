Jennifer Wolff, Lakeside Elementary

Wish list:

30 plastic pencil boxes from Wal-Mart

Assorted colors Reams of Astrobrights paper from Wal-Mart (multi color pack)

White Hudson cart by Recollections from Michael’s (use the 40% off coupon)

Mini locks for centers in each color (orange, lime, turquoise)

Amazon Avery full size 8 ½ X 11 sticker paper from Amazon

HP 950XL black printer cartridge

HP 951 XL color cartridge pack (cyan, magenta,yellow in the pack)

3 Scotch Thermal Laminating Pouches 8.9 X 11

Lots of Goldfish Crackers

Reams of white cardstock

LARGE 800 Piece Straws Builders Construction Building Toy – Giant Pack with Special Connectors by Playlearn

AILUKI 110 PCS Magnetic Blocks Building Set for Kids

Magnetic Tiles Preschool Educational Construction Kit Toys for Girls & Boys

