Jennifer Wolff, Lakeside Elementary

Wish list:
30 plastic pencil boxes from Wal-Mart
Assorted colors Reams of Astrobrights paper from Wal-Mart (multi color pack)
White Hudson cart by Recollections from Michael’s (use the 40% off coupon)
Mini locks for centers in each color (orange, lime, turquoise)
Amazon Avery full size 8 ½ X 11 sticker paper from Amazon
HP 950XL black printer cartridge
HP 951 XL color cartridge pack (cyan, magenta,yellow in the pack)
3 Scotch Thermal Laminating Pouches 8.9 X 11
Lots of Goldfish Crackers
Reams of white cardstock
LARGE 800 Piece Straws Builders Construction Building Toy – Giant Pack with Special Connectors by Playlearn
AILUKI 110 PCS Magnetic Blocks Building Set for Kids
Magnetic Tiles Preschool Educational Construction Kit Toys for Girls & Boys