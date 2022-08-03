BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man questioned in the death of a woman authorities say was run over while sleeping in Jefferson Park admitted being drunk and driving recklessly, according to a court filing.

The man said he was impaired when he arrived at the park July 12 and admitted “driving recklessly throughout the park on multiple occasions,” an investigator wrote in the filing. He said his pickup was the only vehicle in the park at the time.

Ann Frances Gaitan, 57, was asleep on the grass when run over, according to police. Coroner’s officials said she died from blunt force trauma and her death was accidental.

Tire tread marks were found on her sleeping bag, police said in the filing, and she had bruising to her lower abdomen consistent with being run over.

Surveillance video captured a white Ford F-150 in the park on the night of Gaitan’s death occupied by a man and woman.

Police located the pickup the following day with a man and woman inside, the filing says.

17 News is not naming the couple because they have not been charged.

The woman told investigators she couldn’t remember what happened because of how drunk she was but admitted she and the man had been drinking and they were the people seen in the video.

Police also interviewed a witness who reported seeing a white pickup driving through the park. The witness said she told Gaitan to find another spot to sleep because of the danger posed by the truck, according to the filing.

Small bottles of vodka, clothing and wrappers were found on the ground near where the witness reported the truck parked, according to the filing. Police seized the items for DNA testing.