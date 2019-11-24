Jeep’N for Turkeys Run benefits the Bakersfield Homeless Center

BAKERSFIELD , Calif. (KGET) — Children and families living at the Bakersfield Homeless Shelter will enjoy a proper Thanksgiving meal this year thanks to the donations given at the Jeep ‘N Turkeys Run, today.

To prevent those living in the shelter from going hungry this holiday season, a local organization took it upon themselves to collect turkeys for them.

For the second year in a row, community members arrived bright and early to drop off their turkey donations at American Offroad on K Street.

The organization hopes to get at least 100 turkeys to match the same number collected last year.

“They have a great program and they just need a little help, especially during the holiday season,” mother of American Offroad Misty Sanders said.