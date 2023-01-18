BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Before Colonel Thomas Baker, Edward Fitzgerald Beale and John C. Fremont, there was Jedediah Smith,

Transcontinental pioneer, frontiersman, hunter, trapper, cartographer and mountain man, Jedediah Strong Smith was the first person born in the young nation known as the United States of America to explore what would become the southwestern U.S. and Kern County.

Now Kern County has formally recognized his contributions.

Born in upstate New York in January 1799, Smith traveled to St. Louis in 1822 and joined a fur trading company. Over the next decade, he led a series of exploration teams westward, one point crossing the Mojave Desert and the Tehachapis into what a half-century later would become Bakersfield.

This week members of a national organization, the Jedediah Smith Society, came to the Panorama Bluffs to unveil a 3,200-pound slab of granite commemorating his trek – paid for completely with private donations.

The placement of the granite monument was coordinated to then-County Supervisor Mike Maggard and the project was brought to completion by his former aide and now successor Jeff Flores.

“I think it’s very appropriate that we have it at the Bluffs,” Flores said. “He was probably standing there at one time, overlooking Kern County.”

“He’s a person of folklore and legend, he fought grizzly bears and survived, he fought Indians on the frontier.”

And survived that too – until one day in May 1831– while searching for water in present-day Kansas – Smith disappeared and was never seen again, dead or alive.

Weeks later, the harsh truth emerged — he was killed in an encounter with Comanche tribesmen, just 32 years old. Smith’s exploits might have been lost to the winds of overlooked history were it not for scholarly research nearly a century later that placed him alongside Lewis and Clark in early American lore.

Now we know his name – like John Fremont and Kit Carson in the 1840s, Edward Fitzgerald Beale in the 1850s and 60s, and Col Thomas Baker in the 1870s, Jedediah Smith has formally taken his place among the founders of this now-tamed corner of the American West.