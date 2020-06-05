JCPenney to close its Delano store

FILE – In this May 16, 2018, file photo, the J.C. Penney logo is seen hanging outside the Manhattan Mall in New York. J.C. Penney, looking to soothe rattled investors, said Friday, July 19, 2019, it hasn’t hired any advisers to prepare for an in-court restructuring or bankruptcy. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — JCPenney announced on Thursday a list of its stores that will be closing permanently and the JCPenney in Delano made the list.

According to the company, they said the decision was made to close 154 stores after reviewing their retail footprint.

The department store filed for bankruptcy protection amid the COVID-19 pandemic and had already permanently closed 242 locations to help stabilize their finances.

Other stores closing in California include stores in Chino, Los Banos, Paso Robles, San Bernardino, Tracy, Turlock, and Yreka.

Store closing sales begin June 12.