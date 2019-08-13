Jay Tamsi, CEO of Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, to be honored with statewide recognition

The California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce are honoring the CEO of Kern County’s local branch.

The chambers named Jay Tamsi as chamber executive of the year.

Tamsi leads the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, which represents over 400,000 Hispanic business people and professionals.

He has been the CEO for the last eight years.

In a statement, the chambers say Tamsi has worked hard to uphold the ogranization’s mission, continuing creating new programs and opportunities for the community.

Tamsi will be honored next week at thr 40th annual statewide convention for the chambers in Stockton.