Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening coming to Bakersfield in October

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening is coming to Bakersfield this fall.

The concert will be held on Oct. 16 at the Dignity Health Amphitheatre in the Park at River Walk, located at 11298 Stockdale Hwy. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and will be available exclusively at AXS.com.

Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening is described as “a band that recreates Led Zeppelin’s music to such a degree that one can’t help but close their eyes and simply listen” and celebrates the life and music of Jason Bonham’s father, Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham.