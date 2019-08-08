Janet Brandon: Nichols Elementary

Wish list:

  • Osmo Genius Starter Kits X 10 (Amazon)
  • IPads for Osmos X 10 (Amazon)
  • Art supplies for Artist lessons Modeling clay (air dries) X 4
  • Drawing pencils (1 set)

Contact: brandonja@bcsd.com

