BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Department of Human Services’ Jamison Children’s Center will have a shed built after being selected as one of this year’s recipients of the Lowe’s Hometowns Community Impact Project.

The Jamison Children’s Center is one of 100 community projects to be completed this year through the company’s largest-ever community impact program, according to a release.

According to the county, one of the projects the Lowe’s team will be completing at the Jamison Children’s Center is a 12 by 20 outdoor shed, which will be used to store recreational equipment and other supplies for children. The Lowe’s Hometown Team will be building, painting and installing the shed on Tuesday.

“All three Bakersfield (Lowe’s) stores are here,” said Darrin Williams, store manager of the Lowe’s on Columbus Street. “I believe that our job is to help the community, and one of the best ways we can serve the community is by coming out and doing these things.”

“Lowe’s Hometowns” is a five-year, $100 million commitment launched in 2022 to rebuild and revitalize community spaces nationwide, according to the county. To learn more about the program, visit the company’s website.