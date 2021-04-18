Jakara Movement holding candlelight vigil tonight to honor victims of Indianapolis mass shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Jakara Movement is holding a candlelight vigil tonight in honor of the victims of Thursday’s mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis.

The vigil will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Stonecreek Park, located at 8515 Akers Rd. in southwest Bakersfield.  

“We mourn your loss. We celebrate your life. We carry you in our Ardaas (prayers),” the nonprofit Sikh organization said in a social media post.

Four Sikhs were among the victims of the shooting, according to Indianapolis officials.

For more information about the Jakara Movement, visit jakara.org.

