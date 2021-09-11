Ixchel Sanchez crowned 2021 Miss Wasco Rose Queen

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Twelve candidates were vying for the title of 2021 Rose Queen, but only one could be crowned.

Ixchel Sanchez was crowned the latest Miss Wasco Rose Queen at the pageant Thursday.

17’s Ilyana Capellan emceed the pageant; while 17’s Candy Caceres served as a judge.

The pageant has been a small-town tradition in Wasco for the last 53 years. Sanchez and the other Wasco High School seniors that participated had worked hard throughout the entire summer to prepare.

Sanchez will represent Wasco for the next year until a new queen is crowned next September.