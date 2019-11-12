Iwo Jima photograph silhouette rises in Northeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s an iconic photo of one of the bloodiest battles of World War II, and once again, someone has set up a tribute in Northeast Bakersfield for soldiers who fought in it.

You’ve likely seen the iconic photograph of soldiers raising the flag on Iwo Jima.

Every year the silhouette in Northeast Bakersfield is riased to commemorate that battle. You can see it at the corner of Highway 178 and Comanche Drive.

It’s been more than 75 years since Iwo Jima.

6,800 Americans died in that battle and 21,000 Japanese troops were also killed in the month-long battle.