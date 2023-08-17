BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Job seekers filled the Mechanics Bank Arena Thursday hoping to find new opportunities at the City of Bakersfield’s job fair.

Many across the county may be experiencing the same thing: bills coming in, but a lack of job opportunities that provide enough income to pay them.

Job seeker Dennis Beaty told 17 News he has tried it all and yet he still hasn’t found a full-time job.

“I’ve been here since November, and I’ve been having the hardest time trying to find a job […] it would be nice to have these more often,” Beaty said.

Another Job Seeker, Macalla Barker, relocated to Bakersfield from Upstate New York and said she has been looking for a job for over a month.

“I’m from a small town there is definitely not a lot of people looking for jobs, so I definitely feel like it’s a lot more competitive here […] there were definitely a lot of lines waiting for the tables you definitely had to be pretty persistent to kind of speak with somebody,” Barker said.

The unemployment rate in Kern County was 8.8% in June up from 8.6% in May, according to the latest statistics from the state Employment Development Department. This is why hundreds showed up to the event and were telling as to how many people are experiencing unemployment or are in need of a better opportunity.

“It’s good to know that everybody is having that hard of a time as I am as well but it is really unfortunate that so many people are out of work […] I think a lot of people are getting back out there after the pandemic and that’s kind of hard, and it seems like there isn’t enough jobs to go around unfortunately,” Barker said.

However, both left the day optimistic looking forward to what is next to come.

And for them, that means a job.

“Hopefully I’ll end up with full-time employment […] But I’m willing to settle for whatever they’re willing to offer me here,” Beaty said.

“I’m definitely going to keep going to as many job fairs as I hear about, get my name out there as much as I can, this is a lot bigger city than what I’m used to and I know it’s going to take a longer time but I’m just going to keep trying,” Barker said.