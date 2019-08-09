Ivania Villatoro: Stella Hills Elementary

Wish list:

  • wobbly stools
  • bean bag chairs
  • cushion mats to sit on the floor
  • scoop chairs
  • standing desks  
  • stress relievers such as squishy balls, kaleidoscopes, magnetic letters, letter stamps, scented ink,  quick sand

Contact: villatoroi@bcsd.com

