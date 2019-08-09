Ivania Villatoro: Stella Hills Elementary

A chief deputy with the Kern County Sheriff's Office and a detective with the Bakersfield Police Department are taking legal action to seize firearms belonging to local activist and former cannabis dispensary owner David Abbasi.

KCSO Chief Deputy Damian Nord, and detective Daniel Brewer of the Bakersfield Police Department, filed petitions "on behalf" of their respective law enforcement departments for a gun violence restraining order against Abbasi, according to court documents obtained by KGET.