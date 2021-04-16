It’s the final week to snag a box of everyone’s favorite: Girl Scout cookies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – It’s the last week to get your hands on the coveted treats and support a girls-led program at the same time.

The pandemic has affected every business you can imagine, and the Girl Scout’s cookie business is no exception. Ultimately, what separates these girls is their creativity and ability to think outside the box.

Girl Scouts delivered cookies via contactless delivery, held virtual cookie booths on social media, and created the digital cookie platform “Smart Cookie” to keep customers safe.

All proceeds from the purchase of Girl Scout cookies stay local, so that means with every box purchased you are helping to create a positive and lasting change in your community for Girl Scouts, all year long.

Local Girl Scout Kaylynn Brandt says the donations allow them give back to the communities that need it most, and take recreational troop trips like the one they have planned for Hawaii.

Whether you’d like to purchase in-person from a local Girl Scout, or would prefer the online experience, Girl Scouts have an option for you. You can search the “Cookie Finder” located on the Girl Scouts website, ask a Girl Scout to share a link to her virtual cookie booth, or text “Cookies” to 59718.

Girl Scout cookies are not just delicious, the business model teaches local girls fundamental business essentials and how to become leaders in their communities.