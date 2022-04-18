BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s raining cats and…cats. With kitten season in full swing, the Kern County Animal Shelter said it’s in need of foster homes for inevitable incoming litters over the next few months.

Over the weekend, KCAS officials said they received 15 kittens ranging from 1 weeks to 5 weeks old, in a social media post. While fosters for this batch have already been found, officials said the shelter has received multiple bottle-aged kittens every day.

“We have already nearly exhausted our regular bottle fosters and there are still many more months of kitten season left to go,” the post read.

Officials said the best option if you find a litter of kittens is to leave them with their mother. If the mother is gone or deceased, the next best option is to foster them yourself, officials said. The shelter can help with medical care and supplies, officials said.

If you can foster a kitten this season, contact the KCAS at 661-868-7131.