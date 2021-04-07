It’s National Beer Day! Local breweries offering special deals

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Today is National Beer Day and we caught up with a local brewery to see how it is celebrating the holiday. According to TIME magazine, beer is the third most popular drink, and with several festivals dedicated to this drink alone, it’s no surprise this beverage remains a fan favorite.

The craft beer industry continues to challenge the classics, providing a wide variety of choices, and here at home, we have a number of local breweries you can support. I popped in to Temblor Brewing Company to chat with some patrons about their favorite brews to enjoy.

“I like the Porter, or the darker beers that have that darker chocolatey taste to it, and even IPA’s as well, IPA’s with a more bitter taste. Tim Castillo said “it’s usually pretty good and it goes great with food so you can’t go wrong with that.”

With several brews to choose from, we decided to run a digital poll to find out the communities favorite beer. With an overwhelming response, Temblor’s Blood Orange Sky ranked number one. Temblor is offering Happy Hour pricing all day, so you’re able to stop in for your Blood Orange Sky fix at a fraction of the regular price.

With Kern County’s recently relaxed COVID-19 restrictions, people were grateful to safely enjoy drinks in person. Temblor patron Verda Foster raved about the brewery’s adherence to COVID-19 guidelines and their beer, saying “We always feel safe out here on their patio. They keep everything so clean. The food is great and we love the beer!”

Several breweries are offering special prices of their own, with Great Change Brewing serving $3 pints, and Local Craft Beer in Tehachapi with cases starting at $65.

Whether you’re celebrating with an IPA, a lager or simply a root beer, these Kern favorites have something for everyone.

Cheers!