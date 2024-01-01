BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Grab your bikes, because we are pedaling into the new year. Many showed up with that idea New Years Day for the Kern Wheelman Annual New Year’s Day Ride at Beach Park. The ride was full of peace, fun, and comradery according to President of Kern Wheelman, Joe Watkins.

“It’s such a peaceful thing to do you get out there and it’s just you against nothing, you’re just riding and enjoying, it’s wonderful,” Watkins said.

Many had goals ahead of the ride for the New Year and Watkins says this sets the tone for them to achieve it — even his own.

“My goal for this coming year, even though I’m 76, is 4,000 miles and this is the beginning of it,” he said.

Tehachapi resident Jeff Jessen also has his eye on hitting 4,000 miles in the new year and said he has done this New Year’s Day ride for more than a decade.

“It’s just a great way to start the year,” said Jessen.

The ride starts at Beach Park and heads to the top of Round Mountain Road, Jessen says it’s a ride he values each year as more join in.

“You get to ride with people, your friends, people you’ve seen for years and years and it’s just nice to get out particularly as we’re coming out of the whole COVID thing,” Jessen said. “It’s so nice to be able to come together in a group and just enjoy friendship.”

According to Jessen, the ride comes down to three words: friendship, comradery, and a group spirit, which transcends from the ride to the rest of the year.

“If you want to go fast, if you want to go slow, it’s perfectly fine it doesn’t matter. There are people here who are perfectly happy to ride along with you,” he said.