BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tuesday marked four years since a series of powerful earthquakes hit Ridgecrest.

In 2019, Ridgecrest and the town of Trona were rocked by several intense earthquakes, including a magnitude 6.4 quake on July 4 followed by a magnitude 7.1 quake on July 5. Both temblors caused significant damage to homes, buildings, businesses and military bases in the region.

The two quakes were the strongest to strike California in 20 years and were felt as far away as Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Phoenix and Sacramento.

No deaths were reported in Ridgecrest. However, one death was reported in Nevada.