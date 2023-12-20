BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hundreds of families across Bakersfield got surprise visits Wednesday from local law enforcement as the spirit of giving continues to sweep across Kern County.

It’s another day for the brave men and women who put their lives on the line to protect and serve, but during the Family to Family Christmas Basket Program, these officers aren’t knocking on doors to keep the peace. Instead, they’re sharing peace and good will as Santa’s little helpers.

“It’s a positive thing,” said Sgt. Andrew Tipton with the Bakersfield Police Department. “No one’s in trouble. No one’s a victim of anything. Nothing bad happened to them.”

This is the 39th year local law enforcement and businesses nominated families to receive baskets. Some were even victims of a crime.

“We have about 400 baskets total for the program, and the sheriff’s office is responsible for 200 of those,” said Todd Bishop, Chief Deputy with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Four hundred baskets were each filled with a turkey and all the fixings, fresh food, canned goods, and most importantly, toys — because every child deserves joy this holiday season, especially the victims.

“It’s nice to be able to share so much,” said Carina Ortiz with BPD. “Especially in this season, where we recognize there is so much need in our community.”

KCSO deputies and BPD officers mobilized at High Desert Distribution, located at 5101 District Blvd., bright and early for delivery of the baskets, because to protect and serve isn’t just a mission statement — it’s a way of life.

“For us to be able to be part of that process, it’s really nice for us to be able to do,” said Bishop.

“People are happy,” said Tipton. “They’re thankful for what’s going on, and we’re super blessed, and happy to be able to have the opportunity to be able to donate to someone.”

As many as 80 Christmas baskets went to the metro area while the rest went to outlying areas, but every basket went to a family in need, especially those impacted by crime.