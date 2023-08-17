BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Search and Rescue volunteer who has been helping Kern families for years says she feels a rush in emotions every time she gets a call.

“Am I going to make it home? Am I going to make it home? You go and assist, but am I going to make it back?” Sgt. Yerania Molina said.

These are the first thoughts that come to Molina’s mind every time she gets a call to a rescue. For her, working with Search and Rescue means bringing closure to families; even if that means leaving her own family time.

“It’s 24/7. It could be midnight, it could be 7 a.m., it could be 3 in the afternoon,” said Sgt. Molina with Kern County Search and Rescue.

The last year Kern County saw high water levels like this year was in 2017.

“So far this year as of July 17, Search and Rescue has had a total of 75 callouts. There have been four recovered subjects, and three that are still missing that are outstanding,” Lori Meza with the sheriff’s office said. “Canals and other waterways outside of the Kern River we have had 7 recovered subjects.”

While this is a hard job physically and mentally, Sgt. Molina says helping families is what keeps her going.

“You did all of that, you didn’t spend time with your family, you work late hours, your body is… you got hurt, it’s all worth it,” Sgt. Molina said. “The last one encourages to continue to do the next one.”

Luckily, there’s a great team supporting each other.

“There is always a therapist that they can see, the Sheriff’s Department does offer. We have a phone number where we can call if needed.” said Sgt. Yerania Molina, “We had, when we assisted Paradise on the Campfire, there was a follow up call. Always, yes, when there is an incident, there’s always something available. But like I said, sometimes just speaking to the team, it’s helpful.”

You too can join the team to help families in need. You have to be at least 19 years of age, know how to swim and pass their hiking and knowledge tests.