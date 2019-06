BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An Israeli metal supply company has announced plans to build a 250,000-square-foot logistical center in Bakersfield.

Supervisor Mike Maggard says Hadco Metal Trading Co. is making a $25 million investment to build the center on Wings Way adjacent to Meadows Field.

The company plans to hire 25 employees who will operate in two shifts carrying materials from suppliers to transfer stations for distribution.