BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Isabella Lake’s water level is on its way up after the weekend’s hot temperatures.

According to reports from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the lake is currently at 88% capacity, a number that has not been seen in 18 years.

More water is continuing to flow in as mountain snow quickly melts with the rise in temperatures.

According to the latest reports from the National Weather Service, only 10% of the Sierras are covered in snow as of today. That number was nearly 30% a month ago.