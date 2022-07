BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who drowned in Isabella lake last week.

Officials say, Francisco Bustamante Cazeres, 70, was swimming in the lake on July 15 and when he went under the water he did not resurface.

Cazeres was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office.